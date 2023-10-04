Three-member investigative committee to address conflict related issues in Sudan rejected by Government

The Sudanese government rejected on Wednesday the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR)’s draft resolution proposing the formation of a three-member investigation committee to address violations and crimes during the conflict in Sudan.

“Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirms its categorical rejection of the draft resolution because it is wrong in describing what is happening in Sudan, and because it is prejudiced against the Sudanese Armed Forces, and does not take into account the real priorities of Sudan at this phase,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the government has put a high priority on human rights.

Members of the OHCHR are currently in ongoing discussions in Geneva regarding a draft resolution proposed by the United States, Britain, Norway, and Germany, which seeks to establish a three-member investigation mission to address violations and crimes during the conflict in Sudan.

Several nations, including Saudi Arabia, have opted not to endorse the draft resolution.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

According to the latest report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, some 5.3 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan.