Three men allegedly linked to Ghana arrested in NYC with over 100 illegal guns

New York Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz has revealed that three cousins with purported ties to Ghana, Ahmed “Taju” Mutalib, Abdul Haruna, and Murtala Haruna, have been apprehended in connection with a significant firearms-related case. The charges include 575 counts of criminal sale of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, conspiracy, and money laundering.

According to prosecutors, the 32-year-old Mutalib from Decatur, Georgia, is accused of collaborating with 27-year-old Haruna from the Bronx and 30-year-old Haruna from Cincinnati, Ohio, in an alleged scheme to smuggle and sell illegal weapons.

The arrests follow a seven-month-long, “high-stakes, high-risk” investigation into an alleged gun trafficking cartel, initiated based on an anonymous tip. This probe led to the confiscation of 109 illegal firearms and rifles, 20 assault weapons, 139 high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Prosecutors highlight that a key breakthrough in the case occurred when a police officer proficient in Ghanaian languages translated conversations in Hausa, Ga, and Twi. This translation became possible after wiretapping the defendants’ phones, aiding in understanding the alleged activities of the gun trafficking operation.