Three men who allegedly attack Benya FM granted Bail

Three men who allegedly attacked Elmina-based radio station, Benya FM, have been granted bail by a Cape Coast Circuit Court to the tune of GHC30,000 with two sureties each, one to be justified.

Isaac Opare Aikins, 25, and watchman; Michelle Asabre, 25, premix fuel attendant; and Anthony Eshun, 32, businessman, have been charged with assault, unlawful entry, conspiracy to commit crime, stealing and causing unlawful damage.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they appeared before the court presided over by Mrs Dorinda Smith-Arthur on Friday.

They are to reappear on June 28, 2022.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Theresa Agbavor said the complainants are Eric Blessing Eshun, presenter and Anthony Agyirfar, technician both of Benya Radio station.

She said on Monday, May 16, 2022 at about 2000 hours, the complainants were on duty as presenter and producer respectively hosting their usual programme dubbed “Afarikua”, a show for fishermen and farmers.

She said the presenter, during the programme, discussed issues on premix fuel given to people who were neither fishermen nor boat owners.

She said the presenter also lauded the Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo for involving the police in the distribution of the fuel to check the canker.

Chief Inspector Agbavor said Aikins, Asabre and Eshun suddenly stormed the station on a motorbike, scattered and caused damaged to a number of equipment including a GHC2,500 studio mixer, two headphones costing GHC500, five monitors valued at GHC20,000, six system units valued at GHC6,000 and three keyboards valued at GHC180.

She said they also destroyed three office tables valued at GHC4,500, two rolling chairs costing GHC 1,728 and a GHC 40 Video Graphic Adaptor Cable.

The prosecutor said the accused persons also broke into the programme manager’s office and made away with an HP laptop valued at GHC3,500.

She said they proceeded to confront the presenter for mentioning their names and beat him to pulp.

She added that the producer who attempted to rescue his colleague was also assaulted.

She said the complainants reported the case to the police in Elmina and were granted police medical forms to go to

the hospital while a patrol team was dispatched to the media house to ensure order.

She told the court that Aikins was arrested on his way to Cape Coast and his interrogation led to the arrest of Asabre and Eshun.

According to the prosecutor, the accused persons admitted the offences during investigations but with the explanation that they went to demand answers from the presenter on why he mentioned their names during the programme.