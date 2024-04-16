Three more ambassadors join King Kanu at Sportsbet.io

The new signings are part of the crypto sports betting site’s global team, led by Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu

LAGOS, Nigeria, 16 April 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Sportsbet.io’s has announced three more high-profile ambassadors, all ‘joining the crypto experience’ alongside a team of superstars that already includes Nwankwo Kanu, Brett Lee and King Kaka.

The first of the latest intake is Brian Dennis, a web3 executive who is passionate about using blockchain solutions to solve real-world problems, who has grown a following of more than 75,000 people on X via his informative takes.

Yaron Assabi also joins Sportsbet.io. He’s a blockchain enthusiast and advisor, as well as a successful entrepreneur. He’s also a keen sports fan – having played basketball and volleyball – with an eye for a great wager.

The trio is completed by Edikan Udoisang, better known as Honourable Odds. He’s a sports betting influencer who loves to predict games in his spare time – particularly those involving his beloved Chelsea.

Brian, Yaron and Edikan join the Sportsbet.io team as part of an ongoing campaign to recruit the best ambassadors in the world of sports betting. Perhaps the most famous name so far is the Arsenal and Nigerian footballer Nwankwo Kanu.

“I’m delighted to see more ambassadors join the crypto experience with Sportsbet.io,” said Kanu. “Since we launched the programme last year, we’ve attracted a fast-growing team of forward-thinking people across the worlds of blockchain, betting, sport, music and more. I’m proud to be part of something very special here at Sportsbet.io.”

If you are a natural-born networker who thinks they have what it takes to join Kanu, please visit: https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognised as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

