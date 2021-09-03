Three MPs organize free eye screening and treatment for constituents

Hundreds of families in the Nzemaland of the Western Region have benefited from free eye screening exercises to correct various defects and complications.

While some had their eyes operated upon, others were provided with medicated glasses to support their sights.

Three Members of Parliament in the Nzema area Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey, MP for Jomoro and Mr Kofi Arko Nokoe, MP for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira.

The lawmakers said the support was to effectively tackle the widespread cataract and other eye complications among the constituents.

They noted that eye complications, especially cataracts, had led to much avoidable blindness due to the lack of information, education and health support required to assist victims to get treatment.

Dr Seth Lartey, Lead Consultant and a Consultant at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), who examined beneficiaries, explained that various forms of cataracts were reported by the community members during the screening exercise.

He mentioned the complications of cataracts as infection, retinal detachment, inflammation inside the eye, swelling in certain parts of the eye, retention of a piece of the cataract inside the eye, glaucoma, hemorrhage (bleeding), possible worsening of certain eye conditions (such as diabetic retinopathy) and failure to improve actual functions.

“Our main focus is on cataract and the reason being that, cataract is the commonest cause of blindness in this country, and is responsible for over 51 percent of all blindness,” he stressed.

Dr Lartey entreated people with eye-related complications to as a matter of urgency report to health facilities and get treatment rather than sitting on the fence while complaining, stressing that due to medical advancement, surgery and treatment existed for cataract complications.

The Ellembelle Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Alex Mahama urged the electorates of the beneficiary constituencies to support the three legislators.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC leadership would continue to provide the Nzema enclave with quality leadership, especially when the party was given the mandate by Ghanaians to form the next Government in 2025.

Mr Somiah Andoh, a retired GBC broadcaster, and Mr Seth Nyame, an opinion leader at Nkroful, both beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the three MPs and the stakeholders.