Three out of 18 President’s nominees for Hohoe, Kpando and North Dayi unanimously approved

The Hohoe Municipal, Kpando Municipal and North Dayi District Assemblies have unanimously confirmed the various nominees as Chief Executives for the Assemblies.

This represents three out of 18 to be approved or otherwise for the Volta region in the next six days.

Mr Daniel Noble Awumey is the President’s nominee for Hohoe, Mr Geoffrey Kodzo Badasu for Kpando and Mr Edmond Atta Kudjoh for the North Dayi.

Mr Kudjoh polled 32 “Yes” votes representing 94.1 per cent and two rejected votes representing 5.9 per cent.

Mr Badasu also polled 28 votes out of 28 representing 100 percent.

Prior to his nomination, he was the Kpando Municipal Director of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA)

Mr Awumey polled 17 “Yes” out 24 votes representing 70.8 percent while six “No” votes representing 25 per cent while one rejected vote representing 4.2 percent.

The newly sworn-in Chief Executives pledged to diligently carry out their duties towards the growth and development of their respective Assemblies.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, was grateful to the Assembly members of the three Assemblies for their “Yes votes” to approve the nominees.

The Minister in an address in Hohoe, urged Mr Awumey to work hard to maintain the position of the Assembly as the best performing Assembly.

Mr Awumey after he was sworn-in by Madam Edith Lucy Dzormeku, Hohoe Magistrate, expressed gratitude to the President for appointing him.

He said he was ready to serve all including farmers, market women, teeming youth and business men and women.

Mr Awumey said he would do more in areas of health, education and jobs.

Mr Awumey prior to his nomination, was the Volta Regional Deputy Director of the Youth Employment Agency