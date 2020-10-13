A young man opened fire on passers-by at a bus stop in the western Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod on Monday, killing at least three men.

Three women were seriously injured in the incident, which took place late on Monday afternoon, police said, according to multiple agency reports.

Police said they were searching for an armed 18-year-old suspect who reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. He is thought to have argued with his grandmother ahead of the attack, though the attacker’s motive remains unclear.