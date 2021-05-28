An illegal gold mine has collapsed in southern Ghana, leaving three people dead and 15 more trapped under the debris, media reported.
Two people have been rescued and sent to a hospital in critical condition, the Modern Ghana news outlet reported on late Wednesday.
Other media outlets report about a larger number of trapped people: up to 40 ones.
Causes of the incident remain unknown.
