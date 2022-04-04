Three people killed in quarry collapse on outskirts of Tanzania’s commercial capital

Three people were killed and one more injured Sunday after a quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital, said an official.

“The quarry collapsed on the trio when they were loading stone pebbles into a truck at the Kigamboni suburb,” said Fatma Nyangasa, the Kigamboni district commissioner.

Nyangasa said the incident occurred at 9 a.m., local time, adding that the quarry for stone pebbles was shut down by the government in 2018 on safety concerns.

All the victims were male, said Nyangasa, urging people to stop collecting stone pebbles at the quarry because the directive to shut it down was still in force. Enditem