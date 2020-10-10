Three persons have filed their nominations to contest the Sefwi-Akontombra Constituency Parliamentary election on December 7.

They are Mr Alex Djornobuah Tetteh, the incumbent member of parliament, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Mumuni Issah, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Bright Ofori of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).

Mr Tony Mensah Baine, Akontombra District Electoral officer, made this known in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday after the close of nominations.

He announced that 91 people were captured during the Commission’s one-day registration exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr Appiah Kubi-Baidoo, a Former District Chief Executive for Akontombra, who had picked forms to run as an independent parliamentary candidate, has rescinded his decision.

Confirming his withdrawal to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Appiah Kubi-Baidoo said, he considered the party’s interest and called on supporters to rally behind the incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Alex Djornobuah Tetteh to ensure the NPP retain the Sefwi-Akontombra parliamentary seat.