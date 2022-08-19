Three persons who stole power put before court

Three persons who allegedly stole power and tampered with their Electricity of Ghana meters at Abavana Down, a community in Kotobabi in Accra, have been granted GHS200,000 cedis bail each by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ismail Fahad, 18, Mawuli Oscar 22, and Moses Teye, 18, all unemployed, have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, threat of harm, intentionally interfering with suppliers’ distribution and stealing.

Fahad has additionally been charged with assault. He was said to have assaulted ECG Official, Mr Emmanuel Acheampong, during his routine checks.

The three accused persons have pleaded not guilty to the charges before the Court presided over by Mrs Samuel Bright Acquah.

They are expected to reappear on August 27.

Prosecuting Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, counsel for ECG, narrated that the complainant in the matter was a staff of ECG and the accused persons were friends living in a Chamber and Hall apartment at Abavana Down in Accra.

Mr Abariga said on August 15 this year, the complainant (Emmanuel Acheampong) led a team of ECG technicians on their normal rounds, and they visited a house where the accused persons lived.

The prosecutor said during an inspection of their electric meter, it was detected that the said meter of the accused persons had been tampered with and as a result, the power being used by them did not pass through the meter.

He said in the presence of the accused persons, power was disconnected but their air conditioner was still on.

Prosecution said while the ECG team was preparing a summon for them to report at their office, the accused persons attacked the team saying, “if they did not reconnect power to them, they would harm them.”

According to the Prosecutor, accused persons and others followed the team outside the premises, seized their working tools and threatened to harm them.

The prosecution said some neighbours intervened and separated them but Fahad rushed on Mr Acheampong and beat him severely.

A report was made to the Police at Kotobabi, and the complainant was issued with a Police medical form to seek medical care.

The prosecutor said on August 17, this year the accused persons were arrested, and their respective statements admitted the offences.

The Prosecutor said the accused further stated that: “Since they entered the premises four months ago, they have not purchased power credit though they were using an air conditioner, fridge, and two bulbs.”