Menopause symptoms affects job efficiency for nearly a third of New Zealand women – survey

Three-quarters of Kiwi women experiencing menopause felt the symptoms negatively impacted their work, but only 11 percent had talked to their manager about it, according to research released on Wednesday.

The research, conducted by the New Zealand Institute for Economic Research, found most women felt they were working at 20 to 30 percent below their best because of the symptoms.

One in four women felt their ability to work was halved. Concentration loss and brain fog were the most reported symptoms, according to the research.

Menopause occurs at a critical time in a woman’s career when many are experiencing career successes or achieving leadership roles, said Theresa Gattung, chair of Global Woman that jointly conducted the research.

“While international evidence suggests that the impact of menopause on women’s work can be significant, we wanted to apply a local lens on this issue by surveying New Zealand women and employers,” Gattung said.

This is the first-ever in-depth look at how menopause can affect Kiwi women’s economic engagement to identify how employers can better support their wellbeing and productivity through the menopause transition, she said.

More than half of the women surveyed had never discussed menopause, perimenopause, or their experiences at work; and only 11 percent said they had talked about it with their manager, according to the survey in the research.

The research also reveals a disconnect between women’s concerns and employer perceptions.

Three-quarters of women experiencing symptoms at work aimed to make adjustments, including working from home, flexible start and finish times, and reduced work hours, the research showed.

However, women in predominantly female-dominated sectors, such as health and social care, education, retail, and hospitality, were less likely to work from home or have flexible schedules, it said.

All employers should be encouraged to look at ways to normalize menopause, identify ways to support their female employees, and provide guidance for managers so that they can support their staff, Gattung said.