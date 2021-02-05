A College of Education and two Senior High Schools in the Bono Region have recorded nine COVID-19 cases among students since the re-opening of schools.

Dr. John Ekow Otoo, a Deputy Bono Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in-charge of Public Health confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

He said eight of those affected students were in schools in the Dormaa West and Dormaa East Districts whilst the remaining one is in a school in the Sunyani Municipality.

Dr. Otoo said all of them were in a stable condition, adding that boarding students among them have been quarantined within the school environment while the day-students were in their homes.

He said a lot of contacts have been identified among students and staff of the schools and samples have been taken for testing, awaiting results.

Dr. Otoo said the situation was being managed tactfully in the affected schools to prevent anxiety and stigmatization among the students and staff.

He said only the school authorities and parents of the affected students were aware of the conditions, explaining that samples were taken in a very professional manner, so some of the students and staff did not even know that they were contacts.

Dr. Otoo said the schools have sick bays being managed by health personnel and assured that the Regional Health Directorate through the District Health Directorates were keeping surveillance in schools in the region with a lot of follow ups.