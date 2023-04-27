Three SHS in Kadjebi receive 200 mono desks from DCE

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented 200 mono desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to three Senior High Schools (SHSs).

Presenting at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, Mr. Agbanyo said in 2022, the District Director of Education complained that the three SHSs; Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School (KASEC), Dodi-Papase Senior High Technical School (DOPASS) and Ahamansu Islamic Senior High School (AHISEC) were having furniture deficits, so he should intervene, and he assured him.

The DCE said, in fulfilling, he sought help from the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, which was approved.

He said the presentation of the desks was to help create an enabling environment for students to learn and be taught.

Mr. Agbanyo asked the Education Directorate to give 100 desks to KASEC and shared the remaining 100 among DOPASS and AHISEC.

He said all the stakeholders in education were doing their best to enhance teaching and learning in schools and to improve academic excellence in the district.

He tasked both teachers and students to put their chests to the wheel to change the downward trend.

The DCE said 1,850 desks were constructed during his one and half year in office.

He paid a glowing tribute to KASEC for their high academic performance in 2022 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and implored DOPASS and AHISEC to emulate them.

Mr. Seth Seyram Deh, Kadjebi District Director of Education, said he was delighted to have taken delivery of the desks and that they would help enrich both teaching and learning in the schools.

He appealed for more desks to decrease the enormous furniture deficits bedeviling the district.

Mr. Deh assured the DCE that his team would do the necessary monitoring and proper supervision to step-up the game to improve academic excellence in the district.

Mr. Cephas Adanuvor, an Assistant Headmaster in-charge of Academic of KASEC, on behalf of the three SHSs, commended the DCE for the desks which would help reduce furniture deficits in the schools.