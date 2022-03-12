Three SHSs Receive GH¢450,000 Support From Geodrill

As part of a comprehensive corporate social policy, Geodrill Ghana Limited, has donated an amount of GH¢450,000 to three Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country to boost educational infrastructure.

The schools, which include Achimota SHS in Accra, Tamale SHS in the Savannah Region and Mfantsipim SHS in the Central Region, and Tamale SHS in the Northern Region each received an amount of GH¢150,000 to improve educational infrastructure in their institutions.

Mfantsipim SHS inaugurated the FIFO certified artificial turf, part of Phase Two of the Kwabotwe Sports for Excellence project at the school.

Kicking off the inauguration of the all-season turf for football Dave Harper, CEO of Geodrill, cited how research shows that physically active teens are more likely to be academically motivated, alert and successful.

Mr Harper expressed his gratitude to alumni of Mfantsipim, some of whom

Are employees of Geodrill, as well as prominent alumni, Mr Nana Bompeh Sangmuah.

It was Mr Sangmuah, Director of Roscan Gold, who successfully listed Geodrill on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

All attendees at the inauguration praised the professionalism of the turf and were given an opportunity to try it out and enjoy kicking some balls.

In a similar vein, Geodrill made a donation to the Achimota SHS towards the school’s Science Laboratory Complex to an ultra-modern facility and to the Science Laboratory Complex of Tamale SHS.

During the celebration of it’s 70th anniversary recently acknowledged the enormous contribution by Geodrill towards “the construction of the Home Science Block.”

Technical excellence is at the forefront of Geodrill’s drilling success, the company established in 1998 in Ghana, now has a fleet of over 70 rigs. Many of these rigs are now made in Ghana by Geodrill’s local team at their workshop in Anwiankwanta, near Kumasi.

The company currently operates in Ghana, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire and Mali in West Africa; Egypt in North Africa and Peru in South America.