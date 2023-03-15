Three siblings in court over fraud

Three siblings, who allegedly engaged in fraudulent transactions, have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

They are John Ashong-Mettle, James Ashong-Mettle, and Ruth Ashong-Mettle.

The accused persons, who were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and fraudulent transaction, have pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH₵100,000.00 each with two sureties each.

The prosecution was directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements.

The matter has been adjourned to April 4, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Madam Rebeca Nana Amin Anang was a Banker and a resident of Dansoman, while the accused persons were residents of Taifa, Adabraka Road and Kasoa respectively.

The prosecution said the accused person’s mother, Maude Mamle Amegatcher, owned a one-bedroom self-contained house at Dansoman and after her death on October 10,1992, the property was bequeathed to the accused persons.

It said the property was vested in the names of the accused persons and in August 2022, the accused persons decided to sell the property.

The prosecution said the complainant, who needed a property to acquire got wind of it through her friend Godfred Botwe.

It said the complainant met with the accused persons together with their respective lawyers and agreed on a sale price of GH₵330,000.00 and they entered into a sale and purchase agreement.

The prosecution said an initial payment of GH₵150,000.00 was to be made and the final payment of GH₵180,000.00 to be paid not later than December 30, 2022.

It said on September 28, 2022, the complainant issued a Fidelity Bank Cheque with the face value of GH₵148,000.00 in the name of John and topped it up with cash of GH₵2,000.00, making it GH₵150,000 initial payment for the property.

The prosecution said in November 2022, the accused persons sold the same property to Mr Joseph Nii Torgbor Anang.

It said on November 16, 2022, Mr Torgbor issued an ABSA Bank Cheque in the name of John with face value of GH₵200,000.00 as part payment for the property.

The prosecution said Mr Torgbor started renovating the property and the complainant heard of it and questioned John, but he denied buying the property.

It said the complainant made several efforts to meet John to address the issue, but he kept avoiding her with excuses.’

The prosecution said on January 9, 2023, the accused persons prepared a deed document covering the property for Mr Torgbor.

It said on January 11, 2023, the complainant issued Fidelity Bank Cheque with the face value of GH₵180,000.00 for the final payment for the property but John refused to meet her for the cheque.

The prosecution said on January 13, 2023, the complainant reported the matter to the Police and the accused persons were arrested.