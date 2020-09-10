Three Malian soldiers were killed and five others were missing in an ambush on Wednesday in Mali’s central region of Segou, the country’s Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs confirmed Thursday in a press release.

“On September 9, at around 2:30 p.m., a patrol team of the FAMa (Malian Armed Forces) was ambushed by terrorist armed groups at about 3 km from their camp near Diabaly, region of Segou,” the ministry said, adding that three soldiers died along with five missing.

Ten soldiers, according to the ministry, were killed in an attack on 3 September in Guire, region of Koulikoro. Four gendarmes and four soldiers were killed on 22 and 27 August respectively in the central Mopti region.

Four Malian gendarmes and four Malian soldiers were killed respectively on Aug. 22 and 27 in Mali’s central region of Mopti.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the three attacks amid political instability in Mali.