Three special schools in UWR receive materials from Plan International Ghana

Plan International Ghana, a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) has procured specialised teaching and learning materials for three special schools in the Upper West Region.

The beneficiary Schools are the Wa Methodist School for the Blind, the Wa School for the Deaf and Dumb and the Saint Don Bosco Special School.

The Wa School for the Blind would receive items including: white canes, Perkins bailers, stylus, digital voice recorders, magnifiers, Braille embossers, and Duxbury Braille translator software at the cost of GH¢195,300.

The Wa School for the Deaf and Dumb would be provided with exercise books, My First, Second and Third Copy Books, pens and pencils, rulers, map of Ghana, electronic scales, projectors and drawing books among others at the cost of GH¢68,255.

The GH¢22,950 worth of items including customized ludo game, speech generating devices, sewing machines, embroidery thread, medium size radio, double door fridge, electrical iron and detergents would also go to the Saint Don Bosco Special School.

Mr Bismarck Boateng, Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator at the Northern Programme and Impact Area Office of the International Plan Ghana, during a media briefing in Wa to announce the package, said the management of the three special schools officially wrote to Plan International Ghana requesting for the provision of the items.

The inadequate specialised teaching and learning materials were impacting negatively on teaching and learning, as well as academic performance of students in the schools.

Mr Boateng said Plan International Ghana, in line with its objective of ensuring that all children enjoy their rights of inclusive quality education approved of the support, with the provision of items based on the teaching and learning materials essential for each school needs.

The Wa Methodist School for the Blind has a student population of 228 pupils made up of 90 females and 138 males with a teaching staff strength of 35, comprising 20 females and 15 males.

The Wa School for the Deaf and Dumb has 261 students made up of 99 females and 162 males and with teaching staff population of 29 of which 12 are females and 17 males.

The Don Bosco School is home to 136 students, comprising 58 females and 79 males while the teaching strength stands at 11 staff out of which four are females and seven males.