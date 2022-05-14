Three sports hooligans in Police custody

Three alleged sports hooligans have been remanded into police custody by a Circuit Court at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono region.

According to the court presided by Ms Rita Amoanywaa Adusah, the suspects-Enoch Diawuo, 32, farmer, and Augustine Apraku, 24, a tiler; and one Ebenezer Okyere affectionately called Omega-were allegedly involved in hooliganism after a Division One League match between Baffour Soccer Academy and Tamale City FC at the Twumasi Sports Complex, Nsoatre in the municipality on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

They are to reappear before the court on Thursday, May 26 this year to enable the investigation to be completed.

Police Chief Inspector (P/C. Inspt.) Emmanuel Sampson, the Prosecutor later confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that they were arrested upon a tipoff but declined to disclose where the arrest was made to facilitate possible further arrest of other culprits in the matter.

P/C Inspt. Sampson said they were charged with conspiracy to commit crime, causing harm, assault, rioting, rioting with weapons and causing unlawful damage.

In a related interview, Mr Foster Kwame Opoku Boakye, the Bono Regional Director of the National Sports Authority condemned the act and commended the Police for the arrest made.

He said the arrest would serve as deterrent for other football fans and club supporters who might want to defy the law to assault match officials and cause damages to facilities and equipment at match venues.