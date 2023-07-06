Three suspects arrested over death of motor rider in Akatsi

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with the recent incident of robbery and shooting that took the life of one Zanu Mandela.

The attack on the deceased occurred on June 20 at Akatsi which led to the death of the 30-year-old entrepreneur whilst returning from work.

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi South and Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), told the Ghana News Agency, that the suspects were picked at different locations within the Akatsi township on Monday, July 3.

Mr Nyahe said the suspects, names withheld, have since confessed to having engaged in the act.

“Two suspects, one of whom is a Fulani man, have confessed to the Police of engaging in the heinous crime and the other suspect was granted bail after deep screening.”

Mr Nyahe also said the ‘Police Intelligence Unit’ is currently on the lookout for another key suspect who is on the run.

The Police at Akatsi have since confirmed the arrest to the GNA.

Chief Superintendent Isaac Baah, the Akatsi South Municipal Police Commander, however, said the suspects would be arraigned.

Earlier, the Avenor Traditional Council had placed a GHC 20,000 bounty for any information that would assist the Police to apprehend the killers of the late Zanu.