Three Tanzanian game rangers detained for attacking villagers, stealing 200 cattle

The police in Tanzania’s southern highlands region of Mbeya said on Friday that they had arrested three game rangers for reportedly wounding five villagers and stealing over 200 cattle belonging to the villagers.

Christian Musyani, acting Mbeya regional police commander, said the game rangers working for the Tanzania National Parks attacked and wounded the villagers for reportedly encroaching in a protected area.

“The game rangers also took away over 200 cattle belonging to the villagers in Mbarali district,” Musyani told a news conference.

He said the arrests were made after the Mbeya regional commissioner Juma Homera had visited Mwanavala village on Thursday where he was told how the game rangers had attacked the villagers and stolen the cattle. Enditem