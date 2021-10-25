Three to face court for faking kidnapping in Takoradi

Three suspects who are residents in Takoradi in the Western Region will be processed for the court on October 25 for faking kidnapping, the police confirmed in a statement on Monday.

The statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service said Joana Krah aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27 had been arrested for allegedly faking a kidnap and demanding a ransom of Five-Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵5,000).

Police reports indicate that suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22 this year after which a call was placed to her adopted father in demand for the ransom.

According to the Police as soon as Joana became aware that her adopted father had reported the matter at the Police, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station the following day to confess of only “joking with her adopted father that she was kidnapped.”

Further Police investigations however led to the arrest of Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun for their complicity in the case.

The Police advised the public to desist from the act of faking kidnapping for monetary gains since it is a criminal act and that such perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

It is worthy to note that Takoradi has become notorious for kidnapping incidents in recent times. Josephine Panyin Mensah is currently facing the court over alleged fake kidnapping and pregnancy case.

Between 2018 and 2019, four Takoradi girls; Ruth Quayson, 18; Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21; Priscilla Koranchie, 15; and Ruth Abekah, 18; were kidnapped and the matter dominated media discussions for quite a long time.

Later, the Police confirmed the death of the four girls after exhuming skeletal remains of human being at a location in Takoradi. Enditem