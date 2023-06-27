Three university students killed in southern Nigeria boat capsizing accident

Nigerian police confirmed Monday that three university students were killed in a boat capsizing accident in southern Nigeria’s Cross River State at the weekend.

Police officers and locals rescued 11 people after a boat capsized at a resort area in Calabar, the capital of the state, Saturday, while three others were missing, said the police. The three victims were among medical students from universities across the country during an extracurricular activity in Cross River State.

“Today, I want to let you know that the three bodies have been recovered and have been delivered to us,” Gyogen Grima, the police chief in Cross River, told reporters in Calabar.

On Sunday, the Cross River State government ordered the immediate closure of the resort where the incident occurred and ordered a full-scale probe of the circumstances leading to the mishap.

Boat accidents in the West African country are frequently reported due to overloading, bad weather, and faulty operations. Enditem