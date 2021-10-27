Three Zambians arrested over attempts to smuggle 50 illegal immigrants

Three people have been arrested in eastern Zambia’s Vubwi district for attempting to smuggle illegal immigrants, the police said on Tuesday.

The trio was arrested after they attempted to smuggle 50 Ethiopians who wanted to enter the country illegally.

Eastern province acting Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza said the trio was arrested on Monday and have since been slapped with a charge of human trafficking, state-run news agency, the Zambia News and Information Service, quoted him as saying.

He said the Ethiopians have since been handed over to the immigration authorities for further action.

The police chief said the trio was arrested following their aborted exercise which resulted in the impounding of three vehicles they were using to transport the Ethiopians after they were discovered in the bush by villagers. Enditem