Thrills and spills at 2023 MTN Stands in Worship

Call is the mother of all Pre Christmas events in Ghana and that would be a statement of fact.

It was all thrills and spills when biggest gospel musical concert in the country, the MTN Stands in Worship came off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday.

The energetic performances, amazing dance moves, the singing and shouting in the glory of the Lord ensured a memorable night for patrons and organisers.

It also opened the floodgates for events ahead of the Christmas festivals while giving patrons something to cheer about despite challenges during the year.

The event left patrons asking for more as they were filled with excitement with amazing gospel musicians who ensures that they made their presence felt on stage.

With a reach lineup of gospel greats including Perez Musik, Nacee, Piesie Esther, MOG and many more, the stage was set for an exciting evening.

Beginning the amazing night of soul-filling gospel music extravaganza was the MTN Choir who left audience in awe with their surprising yet extraordinary performance.

They sang, danced and made a huge statement to set a very high standard for the established musicians to beat.

The night was also not without some great mixes from DJ Paloma who was in a glorifying element and ensured every minute counted for patrons.

After MTN Choir and DJ Paloma set the mood with some fantastic praises, the stage was set for one of the finest in the gospel industry, Perez Musik’s who changed the atmosphere to another level.

His appearance was electrifying as he took the audience through some worship renditions.

It was not surprising when Piesie Esther continued with a more flamboyant display with her ever-powerful voice and presence on stage.

Same could be said of the likes of Nacee, MOG, Nsroma Music and Pastor Edwin Dadson who were the toast of many patrons.

Noted for their pace-setting exploits, MTN once again delivered one of the best events of the year and patrons are already looking forward to the next concert from the telecommunications giants.

