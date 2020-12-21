It was a delightful weekend at the Army Officer’s Mess Tennis Court (AMTEC) as club members took their seats to watch regular ball boys showcase their skills at the maiden edition of the AMTEC Boys Tennis Tournament.

The weeklong tournament saw Godwin Darkwah beating Robert Doe-Adjani in the finals to be crowned champion of team A; whilst Desmond Gadzi upset Herbert Doe-Adjani to win the Team B category. Each team played 6 round-robin matches.

Speaking afterwards, tournament sponsor, the Senior Vice President OLAM Ghana international who also doubles as the Head of Business Ghana Cocoa, Eric Asare Botwe said, “this been an interesting week, the court craft has been top notch. This is the best way we can give back to the ball boys for their services rendered to the club”

According to the Tournament director, Coach Doe Adjani, the ball boys tournament gives the boys an opportunity to compete against each other in an elite competition before the year ends to determine who is the best. He hopes the next edition will better than this. He also thanked Mr. Eric Asare for the Sponsorship.

President of Ghana Tennis Federation who also serves as the Treasurer of AMTEC said, “the ball boys should be always be more serviceable to the club members to attract more sponsors in the next edition”.

Godwin Darkwah the team A winner and Desmond Gadzi team B winner took home a giant trophy, cash prize and product from OLAM Ghana limited.The rest of the participants were also given cash prizes and products from OLAM Ghana.

Some of the dignatories who grace the occasion were Chairman and vice of AMTEC Justice Anthony Oppong and Colonel Selorm Kwasi Amengor, Colonel Richard Akotoh, Lawyer Emmanuel Vincent , Joseph Ocansah Major Dr Eugene Mensah and Tricia Karikari

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh