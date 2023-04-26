Through dam removals, communities are carving a path to restore the fsh and waterways of The Great Bay

Pennacook-Abenaki Indigenous Leaders, alongside other communities in New Hampshire, are joining forces in a concerted efort to remove defunct dams that are choking the Great Bay ecosystem.

These dams impede the natural fow of rivers that feed the Great Bay, while eviscerating fsh runs and hindering multiple species in the ecosystem, including the endangered wild Atlantic salmon.

In a signifcant development, the town of Durham is poised to receive more than $3.5 million in federal funding to remove the Mill Pond dam on Oyster River, after public demonstrations and an overwhelming 74% of voters supporting the removal of the dam. The removal of dams like the Great Dam in Exeter, Sawyer Mill Dam in Dover, and Crommet Creek culvert in Newmarket are compelling case studies of how ecosystems and species can rejuvenate themselves after dam removal.

These successful removals are major milestones on the long road to recovery for the Great Bay Estuary. These achievements mirror a larger movement gaining traction across the United States, with notable upcoming projects including the removal of four dams across the Klamath River, the largest dam removal efort in US history. Widespread public support for dam removal now reinstates what Indigenous communities have long claimed: that intact river systems support ecological diversity, and are inherently more resilient to pollution and other stresses of development, as well as to climate change.

Scientifc research has established that water quality is a critical factor afecting the diversity and resilience of ecosystems like the Great Bay. Many river fsh, including wild Atlantic salmon, rely on the natural fow of rivers for their spawning cycles. Despite being endangered, conservationists have identifed dam removal as the best chance for the revival of wild Atlantic salmon populations.

For the Abenaki people, who have longstanding cultural and spiritual connections to the Great Bay area and have stewarded it for millennia, the removal of dams is not just an environmental issue, but also a matter of preserving their heritage. Dams were introduced by colonialists in the 1600s as a means to satisfy the energy demands of a growing population, while simultaneously disrupting and eroding native foodways.

As the collaborative eforts of Indigenous leaders and communities, conservationists, and concerned citizens continue to gain momentum, the restoration of the Great Bay ecosystem through dam removal represents a crucial step towards safeguarding the ecological integrity and cultural heritage of the region. It also highlights the growing recognition that intact natural systems are vital for resilience and sustainability in the face of current and future environmental challenges.

QUOTES

“Sustainability is what this is about. Healthy ecosystems means reliable migration patterns of salmon. Removing these dams will open the gates for returning fsh species, culture, and ecosystem resilience.” — Paul Pouliot, spokesperson for the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People

“In our society we are judged not by what wealth we hold but by what wealth we can give to others; this is our way of life. In return – all we ask is that you acknowledge that we exist, we are not some footnote in a history book that says the Abenaki were an extinct Native American Indian group from the past – we are alive and well among you.” — Statement from the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook-Abenaki People