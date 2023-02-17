Throw Your Support For Bawumia To Lead NPP – Prophet Eric Asamoah Urges Alan Kyeremanteng

The Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Evangelism Ministry Prophet Eric Asamoah have instructed the Former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan John Kwadwo Kyeremanteng to rescind his decision of contesting the flagbearership race and throw his support to Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, Dr Bawumia will be voted as the flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party so Alan Kyeremanteng to change his mind about contesting and rather support Bawumia.

“All that I want to say is very simple there is no way Alan Kyeremanteng will lead the New Patriotic Party in 2024. This is what I saw in the realms and I know the supporters and sympathizers of Alan Kyeremanteng will not agree with me”.

Prophet Eric Asamoah stated that there will be a division between the supporters of Alan Kyeremanteng.

“The supporters of Alan Kyeremanteng will decide not to support Dr Bawumia as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party after the elections because they will feel like the leadership of the party imposed Dr Bawumia on them”, he added.

Prophet Eric Asamoah advised the supporters of both candidates to unite after the flagbearership race.

“My advice to supporters Alan and Dr Bawumia is that they should all unite after their internal elections because without unity they will not take it easy in the 2024 General elections”.

It would be recalled that a lot of people are lobbying for Dr Bawumia to lead the New Patriotic Party after the tenure of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.