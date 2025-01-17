Thugs Disrupt Election Results Collation Process in Ablekuma North

A violent attack has halted the collation process for the Ablekuma North Constituency election results, as thugs stormed the centre where the recollation was set to resume.

The incident took place today at 8 am at the old head office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Ridge, Greater Accra, forcing authorities to suspend proceedings once again.

The attackers caused significant damage to EC property, including louvre blades and chairs, disrupting the already-delayed process. This marks the seventh attempt by the EC to complete the recollation of the results, with repeated setbacks and disagreements along the way.

The process faced a major blow on January 8, when the Returning Officer, Vincent Obeng, resigned amid a series of disputes over the authentication of the pink sheets. Prior to his resignation, Obeng had stated that the collation was nearing completion, with results from four of the seven remaining polling stations already finalised. However, disagreements over the verification of results from three polling stations led to the suspension of the process for the sixth time.

The recurring delays and now this violent disruption have raised concerns about the transparency and credibility of the election process, leaving residents of Ablekuma North and the country at large waiting for a resolution.