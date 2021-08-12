Thursday downpour will last till afternoon – GMet

Thursday’s rainy weather is expected to persist until the afternoon.

A release from the Ghana Meteorological Agency and copied to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) said bands of drifting clouds from the Gulf of Guinea into inland areas of the coastal sector was observed producing rains along the country’s coast.

It said there would be more updates when needed.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has asked the public to avoid falling victim to floods.

Mr George Ayisi, Director of Communications, NADMO, in an interview with the GNA, urged drivers to be patient and wait for floodwaters to subside before moving.

He also urged pedestrians to seek shelter where possible.

“If you have not yet moved out, do so only when you are sure of your safety, and if you already have, seek shelter and do not move through flooded waters,” he said.