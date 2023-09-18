Tiboti Sports Wear Brand on Ghana and Africa Market

Fast emerging sports wear company, Tiboti Sports Wear brand is gradually taking over the Ghanaian sports market and be a winning kit in Africa.

The newly customed kit brand is already making waves in Ghana as Karela FC have secured the deal to kit in the Betpawa Premier League club this season.

Known for their redefining and good brand, Tiboti Sports wear are known to deliver quality products and services as well as satisfy customers taste and specifications.

Their services include supply of sports wear products and branded footballs for customers both in Ghana and the continent at large, like jerseys and shorts, polo shirts, travel bags, track suits, socks, bibs, first aid bags, goalkeeper sets, gloves and others.