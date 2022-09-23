Ticket prices for Ghana Music Awards UK announced

Organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK are out with tickets for the 2022 edition of the awards.

With just a few weeks for the main awards scheduled for Saturday 29th October, 2022, the organizers said in a social media post that tickets can be purchased on the official website of the Ghana Music Awards UK website gmauk.co.uk.

The tickets for standard goes for £50, VIP for £70 and £100 for VVIP.

Organiser’s of the awards had a massive turnout last year and are expecting to sell out all tickets for this year’s event before the main event which will be held at Royal Regency Palace.

Musicians who will performing at the 2022 edition are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The nominees for this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK were announced in Accra in July.

The awards, organised by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, celebrate outstanding musical achievements by Ghanaian artists at home and in the UK, while facilitating an environment for collaboration and cultural exchange.