Tickets on sale may 22 for historic PFL Africa debut showcasing continent’s top MMA Talent in CAPE TOWN on July 19

Tickets for PFL Africa In Cape Town, Now Rescheduled for July 19, Go On Sale at 10:00 AM SAST On Thursday, May 22, as the Continent Prepares to Make MMA History

GrandWest Arena Will Make History As The First Venue To Host A Major MMA Event In Africa, As PFL Africa Debuts With 18 Top African Athletes Set To Enter The SmartCage

In Addition, 32 Athletes Across Four Divisions Have Been Announced As The Full PFL Africa Roster Has Been Unveiled, Representing 15 Different African Countries

MMA Fans Can Purchase Tickets This Thursday From Ticketpro here

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 20 May 2025-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Professional Fighters League has announced tickets for its inaugural PFL Africa event in Cape Town go on sale at 10:00am SAST on Thursday, May 22. Fans can be a part of the historic PFL Africa launch by purchasing their tickets here.

Marking a major milestone for the sport, PFL Africa 1 will take place one week earlier than originally announced, on Saturday, July 19 at GrandWest Arena, showcasing Africa’s top fighting talent across Bantamweight and Heavyweight divisions. This landmark event will be the first in the continent hosted by a global MMA organization, with 18 elite African athletes set to compete in high-stakes bouts inside the PFL SmartCage.

Headlining the night, South Africa’s own Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) will face Egypt’s rising contender Mahmoud Atef (5-2) in a thrilling Bantamweight Semifinal. In the co-main event, Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) takes on Ivory Coast’s Mikael Groguhe (6-2) in a battle of heavy-handed finishers.

The card will also feature a special Women’s Strawweight Showcase Bout with undefeated Nigerian prospect Juliet Ukah (6-0). Her opponent will be announced shortly.

The inaugural PFL Africa Tournament will feature eight-man brackets in each weight class, starting with the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions. The full tournament schedule and host cities for the semifinals and finals will be announced shortly.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

The inaugural PFL Africa will also set the scene and precede a PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai card, bringing the world’s best MMA talent to Africa. At the top of the bill will be Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) who will look to keep his undefeated record intact and his World Championship by his side as he faces Spain’s surging Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3). In the co-main event will be Dakota “Dangerous” Ditcheva (14-0), widely regarded as the best women’s pound-for-pound MMA fighter, as she faces off against the elite Hawaiian, Sumiko “Lady Samurai” Inaba (8-1) in the penultimate bout of the evening. Additional Champions Series bouts will be announced shortly.

The full fight card for the inaugural PFL Africa 1 event on July 19 is as follows:

Updated PFL Africa 1 Card:

SuperSport (Africa – English) | Canal+ (Africa – French) | DAZN (France, UK & Ireland)

Saturday, July 19

Bantamweight First Round Main Event: Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) vs. Mahmoud Atef (5-2)

Heavyweight First Round Co-Main Event: Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) vs. Mikael Groguhe (6-2)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Shannon Van Tonder (7-2) vs. Boule Godogo (3-0)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Jashell Ticha Awa (3-1) vs. Justin Clarke (2-0)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Antero Dos Santos (5-0) vs. Karim Henniene (4-0)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Abdoullah Kane (3-0) vs. Mohammed Ben Yahia (9-4)

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Simbarashe Hokonya (5-0) vs. Alain Majorique (5-0)

Heavyweight First Round Bout: Badredinne Medkouri (7-2) vs. TBD

Showcase Women’s Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah (6-0) vs. TBD

Updated PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai Card:

Middleweight World Championship Main Event: Johnny Eblen (16-0) vs. Costello Van Steenis (16-3)

Women’s Flyweight Co-Main Event: Dakota Ditcheva (14-0) vs. Sumiko Inaba (8-1)

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organisation with the “win and advance” format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

