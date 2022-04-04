Tidal Wave Ravage Communities In Ada West District

Some two communities in the Ada West District in the Greater Accra Region have been hit once again by tidal wave.

The Akplabanya and Anyamam communities have been submerged from the ravages of the tidal wave which occurred from the hours of 4:00pm on Saturday to 7:00pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The high current from the sea went high above its banks into the two communities early in the evening of Sunday displaying many residents0 out of their comfort zones.

Member of Parliament (MP) of Sege Constituency, Honorable Chrisian Corletey Otuteye who confirmed the information to newsghana said, this is a severe disaster as compared to the previous one which occurred in 2021.

“I visited Anyamam and Akplabanya this evening upon receiving the news about the tidal wave ravaging the two communities, and I could say that this is a bad incident that has ever happened to the communities in terms of the wave,” he lamented

Speaking to the Assembly Member for Anyamam Electoral Area, Mr Philip Tetteh Sai, he also said thousands of the residence in the two communities have been displaced off and will remain outside for some days considering the distance the sea water has travelled in the two communities.

He mentioned that most buildings have been collapsed that rendered most of the victims homeless hence what they could do to help the victims is to let them move to occupy the school buildings in the towns as an immediate solution awaiting any intervention from donors or the government.

Mr. Philip Tetteh Sai who is also the Presiding Member for Ada West District Assembly noted that: “This has happened for close to twenty-five years and the authorities has done nothing about it,” he revealed.

Asked about the antidote to the recurring issue he said, the communities affected need sea defense or affordable houses to move the people from the area.

The last time the communities suffered from the same incident was in November, 2021 rendering over 3,000 residents homeless.

BY: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor