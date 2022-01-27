Tidal Wave: Residents of Dzita –Anyanui, Agbledomi seek government’s intervention

The people of Dzita –Anyanui, Agbledomi in the Volta Region who have been affected by tidal waves have called on the government to come to their aid.

According to the residents, the tidal waves which occurred three months ago have brought hardship to them since transportation has a major challenge in the area.

The major challenge confronting the people in the area is a water obstruction created by sand bar deposited at the river, which makes it impossible for water to flow into the sea.

As a result, transportation has become a herculean challenge, as boats are unable to transport people and products to the Anyanui market.

The excess water in the lower Volta Lake in the Dzita –Anyanui area, in particular, has turned extremely salty.

This salty excess water in the lower Volta has been killing fishes and crabs in the river, making fishing in the area difficult.

Even though the residents including the chiefs have embarked on communal labor to create a natural canal or channel to divert the excess water into the sea the situation has remained unchanged.

According to this Reporter, who visited the project site, said part of the mangroves has been cleared already to enable the of construction the channel to divert the excess water into the sea.

Reacting to the situation, Togbi Azameti III of Dzita and Zikpitor Kafui Vitashie said if they had received more assistance from charitable NGOs and individuals, the dredging could have been completed by now.

They were quick to note that some people had provided them with food, water, and fuel. However, they still require further assistance in order to continue their work.

Some of the community leaders at the communal labor are Garry Akpaglo of Agbledomi, Fiato-Weme, Yao Appu Akoto, Besah Hagba, Seth Amevedzi of Anyanui, Hon. Agbanator Jasper-Assembly member of Agbledomi and chairman of Dzita –Anyanui Area council. Godwin Kusime, Assemblymember of Anyanui, The Ghanaian Times reporter Mr. Akpalu, International Journalist Muntaka, Torgbi Azameti III of Dzita /Agbledomi, and Zikpuitor Kafui Vitashie.