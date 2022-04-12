Tidal waves victims get support from Ada MP

Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, has sympathised with victims of the recent tidal waves in some communities at the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region and presented some items to lessen their plight.

The items included bags of rice, mattresses, cooking oil and streetlights.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency after presenting the items to the Chiefs and people of Azizakpe, one of the affected communities, the MP said the items were to support the residents in their moment of calamity.

Azizakpe is the last island community in the district where the Volta River meets the Atlantic Ocean.

She assured the residents that through Parliament, she would pursue a permanent solution to the tidal waves menace.

“I am hurt by the nature of devastation of the constituents by the tidal waves and could not sit and watch them perish by the disaster hence the support to help alleviate their sufferings,” she said.

Madam Cudjoe-Ghansah bemoaned the devastating effects of the ravaging sea on coastal and island communities, which could be attributed to climate change, and reiterated the need for the Government to urgently continue the Ada Sea Defence project to serve as a buffer.

“This donation is a relief for you but that is not to say our problems are over. I am once again using this opportunity to call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that the Ada Sea Defence project continues in earnest.”

Nene Daniel Toku IV, the Chief of Azizakpe, commended the MP for the support at a time that the people were grappling with accommodation and other challenges due to the submerging of their homes.

“We have been struggling for a place to lay our heads due to the devastation caused by the sea,” he said.

“We have been crying and appealing for support and have been in the hope that the powers that seat at the decision table will heed our calls. So for the MP to come in at this time, I am sure it is the greatest of reliefs for us. We are grateful.”

He noted that the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) of the Ada East District Assembly came to assess the area and damage caused but had not returned with any support.

“NADMO came here so we are still looking up to it to fulfill its promise of providing a temporal accommodation for the victims. I’m of the hope that my people will soon get a decent place to live.”

The Ada tidal wave displaced thousands of residents in communities including Azizakpe, Azizanya, Kewunor, Kewuse, Pediatorkope, Kpetsupanya, Alorkpem, Ayigbo, Lolonya, Agblabanya, and Anyamam.

Property worth millions of Ghana cedis have also been lost to the sea with no help in sight for the residents.