Tide of Change: The Threat of LNG Expansion on Marine Biodiversity

In a world grappling with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, the lure of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a cleaner alternative comes with a stark reality.

A recent report reveals that the expansion of LNG infrastructure is poised to significantly impact globally-important marine biodiversity hotspots, threatening fisheries, human health, ecosystems, and the global climate.

The report, titled “Anything But Natural: Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Expansion Threats to Coastal & Marine Ecosystems,” highlights the profound consequences of new LNG developments. Despite being touted as a cleaner marine fuel, LNG’s lifecycle, from extraction to combustion, inflicts severe damage on the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems and communities.

Case studies from around the world paint a grim picture. In the United States, communities of color in poorer states are disproportionately affected by poor air quality and climate change-induced disasters linked to LNG facilities. Mexico’s Baja California, home to a rich array of marine life, faces the threat of new LNG infrastructure in a region designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Philippines, Mozambique, and Brazil are also at risk, with LNG expansion projects jeopardizing vital marine ecosystems and species. The Verde Island Passage in the Philippines, known as the “Amazon of the Oceans,” is under threat, while Mozambique’s coastline faces displacement of local communities and endangerment of marine species.

The report comes at a critical juncture, following landmark rulings on climate change and marine pollution. It calls for a reevaluation of LNG as a sustainable energy solution and urges a shift towards genuine marine solutions that prioritize the health of the planet and its people.

As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, the report serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of ecosystems and the urgent need for sustainable energy practices to protect our oceans and marine biodiversity for future generations.