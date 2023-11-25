Tier IV Onix Data Centre in Ghana plans to expand its digital offering

The carrier-neutral, colocation Tier IV Onix Data Centre in Accra, Ghana, is joining the Angola Cables Global Data Centre Interconnect. This integration will enhance international connectivity in Ghana and Senegal, offering access to 66 additional data centres, 8 OTTs/CDNs, and 21 IXPs. Clients will benefit from a variety of secure digital solutions and managed services through these state-of-the-art facilities. This is part of Onix’s commitment to build a dense ecosystem of partners.

The 2000 m2 data centre has been designed to cater to the growing demands of business in Ghana and the region. The facility already hosts primary banking and financial clients and has been specifically designed to offer flexible services to the business and corporate sectors. Guaranteeing maximum uptime and reliability, the facility currently has 170, 3kW and 5kW racks and a pod of 50 racks available for individual clients wanting to share infrastructure and reduce costs.

Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix said that the partnership with Angola Cables through its West African subsidiary, TelCables is a key element in providing interconnected carrier and cloud-neutral services to a broad range of customers seeking to store and manage their digital assets and business-critical data. “Our intent has been to develop a reliable facility that can accommodate and deliver secure services to hyperscalers and carriers supporting terrestrial networks as well as existing and new subsea cables planned for the region.”

Nahon adds that particular attention has been paid to ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the facility. He explained that “currently 67% of our energy requirements are generated through solar-powered technology. We also have the capacity to increase this as we expand in the future.”

CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa, Fernando Fernandes says that Ghana and Senegal are important and growing economies in the Pan-African market. “Partners like Onix are playing a vital role in developing the infrastructure necessary to expand digital services and provide the platform for ISPs, CDNs and other enterprises contributing to the explosive growth in data traffic, cloud services and content distribution across the African continent.”