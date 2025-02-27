Tight Security in Parliament Ahead of Mahama’s First State of the Nation Address

Ghana’s Parliament is under heightened security as the nation prepares for President John Dramani Mahama’s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) since assuming office.

Security personnel from various agencies, including the Ghana Police Service, the National Security Secretariat, and the Ghana Armed Forces, have been deployed to ensure a smooth and incident-free event.

Heavily armed officers have taken strategic positions in and around the parliamentary premises, while access to the chamber is being strictly regulated. Lawmakers, government officials, and invited guests are undergoing thorough screening, with security dogs also deployed inside the chamber to detect any potential threats.

The State of the Nation Address, mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, is a key moment for the President to outline his administration’s economic blueprint and plans for national development. President Mahama, who took office just over a month ago, is expected to provide an account of his stewardship so far, detailing the state of affairs inherited from the previous administration and outlining immediate interventions and policies for the coming days.

Organized labor and the general public are eagerly anticipating the address, with many hoping for clarity on the reinstatement of individuals whose appointments were revoked by the new government. Additionally, there is widespread interest in how the administration plans to tackle the rising cost of living, a pressing issue that continues to dominate national discourse.

The heightened security measures reflect the importance of the event and the need to ensure the safety of the President and other high-profile dignitaries in attendance. As Ghanaians tune in to hear President Mahama’s vision for the country’s economic and social progress, all eyes will be on Parliament for what is expected to be a highly scrutinized and impactful address.