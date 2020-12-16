There is tight security presence in Techiman in the Bono East Region, as former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visits the capital on Thursday.

Though, there is absolute calm in the Techiman township, police have beefed up security presence to maintain law and order.

As at 1130 hours, some supporters of the NDC had arrived at the Techimanhene’s palace where former President Mahama is expected to meet and interact with the Techiman Traditional Council.

Few military personnel were also sighted around the palace.

Former President Mahama will also visit the families of the two NDC supporters who lost their lives in a post-election violence that erupted in town.