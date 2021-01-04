The Police Administration has put in place a comprehensive security measures for the inauguration of the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency and Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Elect, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Speakers and Members of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic would also be inaugurated on 7th January, 2021 in Accra .

These was contained in a press release signed by Superintendent of Police Mrs Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service.

The release said 6000 security personnel drawn from the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and allied agencies will provide security to ensure protection of lives and properties and general maintenance of law and order for the inaugural ceremonies.

The statement said “This will be augmented by technology to ensure maximum security,” it added that in ensuring the security of dignitaries, al round, dignitaries attending the inaugural ceremonies and related events and VVIPs would be offered closed protection as possible.

The statement said designated lodging places including meeting areas would also be covered by the security arrangements.

It advised the public to stay off the immediate vicinity of the following locations in Accra on 6th and 7th January, 2021: the entire State House Complex; Accra International Conference Centre; Accra Sports Stadium and the Black Star Square.

The statement further said “These places would be secured and patrolled by security personnel. Crash barriers would also be mounted at certain areas to cordon off and control movements to these venues, with security personnel directing movement.”

It said “Only persons bearing invitation cards or accreditation would be allowed entry into the specified venues on the 6th or 7th January, 2021”.

Meanwhile, there would be overt and covert operations in the communities surrounding the State House Complex, it noted.

The statement said mask wearing and applicable COVID-19

Protocols would be strictly enforced and urged dignitaries and role players to respect same.

It said Police field clinics shall be mounted at the State House premises to take care of medical emergencies as well as standby ambulances.

Similarly, the Ghana National Fire Service would mount stations at strategic locations to ensure fire safety.

“There will be ceremonial Roles of the Police. In addition to providing security, the Police will support protocol duties of the State Protocol Department”.

The statement said the Police, would also perform other ceremonial duties including: bearing the State Sword, performance by the Police Band, Escort by the Police Mounted Squadron and Motorcade.

The statement said other planned road closures, restrictions and

diversions in some parts of the city occasioned by the inaugural ceremonies. Which details would be made available to the public on 5th January 2021.

It urged the public to continue to cooperate with security arrangements for the inaugural ceremonies on January 7, 2021 in support of the constitutional framework of governance.