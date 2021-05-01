Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for Equity, a human rights organisation has called on the Economic Community for West African States, (ECOWAS) under the Chairmanship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to strengthen security at their enclave to ward off terrorism.

He said the recent killing of the Chadian President Derby and territorial expansion in Nigeria called for a rapid response as a threat in Nigeria was equally a threat to the whole of Africa on account of the magnitude of the economy of the West African State.

Mr Mba who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the need to tighten security said although, Ghana was seemingly an oasis of peace, a strike from any part of the continent could have negative repercussions and rippling effects on the country and beyond.

He therefore cautioned member states to stay on an alert as Internal discord and lack of competence in intelligence and counter intelligence could ruin the dream of creating a region of economic development.

Mr Mba appealed to the President and chairman of ECOWAS to convene and come out with a comprehensive military approach to wipe out elements that were likely to create disunity and instability at the sub-region.

“ECOWAS forces succeeded in Liberia, Sierra Leone, and are capable as a joint force to stop upsurge of the menace of the religious terrorists at the Gulf of Guinea and beyond.

Mr Mba called for logistics support to build the capacities of member states to ensure safety for the free movement of goods and services.