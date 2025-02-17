Tightened Security for Ashanti Election Re-run

Authorities have stepped up security at the Prempeh College Assembly Hall, now the chosen venue for the Ashanti Region’s Council of State election.

The decision to move the polling station comes on the heels of violent disruptions earlier this week that forced a temporary suspension of the electoral process.

On February 11, 2025, a group of individuals unleashed chaos at the original polling site, creating an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty among voters and election officials alike. In response, police presence was rapidly increased to restore order and safeguard the integrity of the vote.

This relocation to a more secure environment at Prempeh College marks a significant effort by security forces to prevent any recurrence of the earlier disturbances. Officers have been strategically deployed throughout the venue, ensuring that every entry and exit point is closely monitored.

Political leaders have not shied away from commenting on the situation. Members of the Ashanti Regional Caucus in Parliament have strongly condemned the unrest and demanded firm action against those responsible. They are calling on the government to implement even stricter measures to avert such incidents in the future.

While the situation remains tense, many local residents and election observers remain cautiously optimistic that these enhanced security measures will help the voting process proceed smoothly. There is a growing sense that maintaining order is crucial not only for the success of this particular election but also for preserving public trust in the democratic process.

The increased police presence and commitment to safety underscore the importance of peaceful, uninterrupted elections. With hopes high that calm will prevail, both authorities and the community are watching closely as the electoral process moves forward under these challenging circumstances.