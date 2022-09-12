Tigray Gov’t Stance on Peaceful Resolution of Current Conflict

Today, September 11, 2022, Ethiopians in and outside the country are celebrating the advent of the New Year. It is the Government of Tigray’s solemn desire to see Ethiopians in general and the people of Tigray in particular to no longer hear the sound of gunfire, the blockade of essential services and humanitarian aid, and associated pain and suffering.

To that end, the Government of Tigray is prepared to participate in a robust peace process under the auspices of the African Union (AU). Furthermore, we are ready to abide by an immediate and mutually agreed cessation of hostilities in order to create a conducive atmosphere. Indeed, the Government of Tigray has repeatedly called for, and worked towards, the peaceful resolution of the current conflict. The Government of Tigray’s prior unilateral compliance with the cessation of hostilities is a case in point.

We expect a credible AU-led peace process. This peace process will also include mutually acceptable mediators; international observers who will help the parties build mutual trust, instill confidence in the peace process, and support and oversee the implementation of commitments; and international experts to provide necessary guidance and advice on the integrity of the peace process. We are convinced that only through peaceful dialogue can we achieve a lasting solution to this tragic conflict.

Following a cessation of hostilities, the next step is to finalize a comprehensive negotiated ceasefire, and an all-inclusive political dialogue to resolve issues underlying the current conflict.

The Government of Tigray has set up a negotiation team ready to be deployed without delay. This team, which includes Getachew Reda and Gen. Tsadkan Gebretinsae has already been given the mandate to represent the Government of Tigray in future negotiations.

In the spirit of our New Year and a fresh start, let us end the fighting, give peace a chance and start on a path towards peace and prosperity.