Tiina Tu Chiana to whip up development in homeland

Tiina Tu Chiana (TTC), a development-oriented group at Chiana in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region will continue to mobilize resources to sphere head the development agenda of the town.

‘Tiina Tu Chiana’, which literally means hope has come to Chiana, was formed in 2020 with 12 natives of the area, but now has many sons and daughters from Chiana across the globe as members, with the sole aim to whip up the development of the area through individual contributions.

Speaking at the Annual Congress of the group on the theme: “Bringing development to Chiana and its environs,” Mr Rockborn Aduah, its General Secretary, noted that Tiina Tu Chiana was a Non-Governmental Organization focused on the developing the area.

He reminded members that TTC was a non-partisan group, and stressed on the need for citizens of Chiana to rally round and mobilize resources to push the development agenda of the area in all sectors of the economy.

“Our mission is purely developmental, it is not a Welfare Association, and our major task is to identify developmental needs and mobilize resources to achieve them,” the General Secretary said.

He said the people of Chiana deserved quality education and health care services, and invited all sons and daughters of the land to join the group to make it more formidable to continue the many development projects of their homeland at attract potential investors in the near future.

Mr Aduah said since the group was formed, it had been the major support base for the Chiana Senior High School, and disclosed that “We sponsored their mathematics quiz, provided streetlights and some other equipment for the school to run efficiently.”

He said TTC was able to mobilize resources to pay fees of some students whose parents could not afford, adding that some members of the group were also in employable positions, and therefore used their positions to offer employment opportunities to natives to reduce the level of unemployment in the area.

Apart from that, the General Secretary said TTC bought four new tyres to fix the hitherto grounded ‘One Constituency, One Ambulance’ vehicle which served Chiana, parts of Builsa North and the Sissala areas in the Upper West Region.

He said renovation of the maternity ward of the Chiana Health Centre which was in deplorable state, was a major project for the group this year, “So this year, we are focusing to renovate the maternity ward. There are so many cracks on the walls, the place leaks and needs urgent attention.”

Mr Aduah said beyond 2022, the group would work to fix the streetlighting system in the area to lit up the town for improved vision and security at night, and ensure the lanes within the township were well demarcated.

“Everyone is building everywhere, meanwhile there is a plan for the town. So, we will demarcate the lanes and fix the streetlights so that Chiana will become a model town in the District,” he said.

Mr Thomas Dalu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Chiana-Paga Constituency, who Chaired the Congress, commended leadership and members of TTC for the initiative to focus on the development of Chiana.

He gave the assurance that he would support the group in his capacity as MP, to realize their agenda of developing the Chiana community, and acknowledged the efforts initiated by the group so far in the various sectors.