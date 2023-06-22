Tijjaniya Movement advocates for inclusion of stakeholders in SHS Laptop project

The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has called for the setting up of a multi-stakeholder committee to scrutinize the contents of the laptops or tablets the government intends to supply to second-cycle schools to replace textbooks.

“We demand that a technical committee comprised of representatives from academia, civic society, the religious and traditional sectors, computer science experts and the educational industry assess the content of the softcopy textbooks.

“We must safeguard our students against Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+)-produced textbooks that may be changed and used as new educational textbooks on computers or tablets,” Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, TMMG Executive Secretary, Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Tema.

According to the Ministry of Education, the move to replace textbooks in second-cycle schools with laptops or tablets was in line with efforts to digitize education in Ghana.

Alhaji Osman said stakeholders and parents “need to know what our children will be learning” and that the ministry of education has declared that the tablets will have textbooks and other necessary books and software put on them for pupils to use in public Senior High Schools across the nation.

Meanwhile, the Tijjnaiya Movement has renewed its call on Parliament to expedite the process of the passage of the Anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) bill as the practice is unacceptable in Ghana.

“In the name of Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful, The leadership of the Tijjaniya wishes to call on the Speaker of Parliament, the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, and all Members of Parliament to expedite the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill,” Alhaji Osman said.

Alhaji Osman reminded the populace, especially the Muslim Community, that even though Ghana was a secular state, it had its own distinct values and traditions that were determined by religion and tradition, as stated in the 1992 Constitution.

The Tijjaniya Muslims Executive Secretary described as unfortunate the unwarranted attacks from people and groups who allegedly supported the anti-human sexual activities against proposers for a decent sexual life for human dignity.

He said the attacks against the proponents of the bill were an attack on the 1992 Constitution, the people, tradition, and custom of Ghana, and therefore called on them to desist from such opposition: “The passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is eminent, and no one can stop it.

“We will like to use this opportunity to encourage and commend the Speaker of Parliament and the eight Members of Parliament who have raised the matter to this level,” it said, and stressed that “even though they are the frontline leaders for the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill, millions of Ghanaians support your gallant move,” he said.

The movement therefore assured Parliament of its continuous support throughout the process for the passage of the bill until it becomes law.