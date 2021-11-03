Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana meets Sarkin Faila of North America

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, the Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) met and interacted with the Sarkin (Chief of) Faila of the entire North America, Alhaji Muhammed Awwalu Kassim in New York, USA.

The meeting hosted by the Sarkin Faila which literally means the head of the official representative of Faidatu-Tijjaniya Ibrahimiyya in North America who presides and leads Tijjaniya activities and movements in North America.

The meeting afforded the two representatives of the Tijjaniya in Ghana and United States an opportunity to update one another on the developmental projects ongoing in Ghana and the United States.

It also offered the two the opportunity to explore ways to collaborate and partner to initiate and develop infrastructure and programmes for building and enhancing the intellectual capacities and welfare of Tijjaniya adherents and fellowship in Ghana and in the United States.

Alhaji Osman noted that the two movement strategize on raising funds and creating strategic alliances for building permanent structures and places of worships, education and community base for the common good of the members of the Tijjaniya Muslims.

He said the two also devised ways of enlightening Muslims to embrace the Islamic Sufi teachings and shun the Wahabi-violent fundamentalist methodology of practising Islam in Ghana and in the United States.

“Devise ways and methodologies of inviting people to Islam through the Sufi Order and initiating Dawah (Advocacy) activities for Peace, Tolerance and Interfaith relationship within the Muslim and non-Muslim communities in both countries.

“Strategize methodologies of boosting membership and getting members to be committed to paying dues to help fund numerous programmes of the institution at their two branches,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed Awwalu Kassim noted that there were over 50,000 Tijjaniya brethren in the United States but only a fraction met at their worshipping places to practice their doctrines and few pay their monthly dues although the New York branch and members are doing well in terms of their dues and he’s thankful to them, for without them, most of the organization’s activities would not have come true in the United States.

Alhaji Osman is due to attend a Maulid in Baltimore as a guest speaker to talk on the theme: “Prophet Muhammed, the Peacemaker; the peaceful nature and coexistence aspect in the life of Prophet Muhammed”.

Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) is the mainstream Sunni-Sufi Muslim family and the dominant Islamic body in Ghana, while Tijjaniya as a Sufi Order is the single largest non-violent Islamic body in Africa, and the most tolerant Islamic Sufi fraternity in the world.