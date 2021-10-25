Tijjaniya Muslim Movement to explore AfCFTA

Tijjaniya Muslim Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has charged the Muslim youth to explore opportunities within the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) Market and begin to shape “our entrepreneur skills towards that market”.

The Tijjaniya Movement noted that AfCFTA offers huge potential for the African Youth and the Muslim Youth must develop roadmap towards participating in the global market created through the continental free trade platform.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, TMMG Executive Secretary told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at the close of the “YouthConnekt Africa” (YCA) summit, which was hosted by the government of Ghana from October 20 to 22.

He said the African Youth were beginning to seek for means to partner state institutions to fully take advantage of the AfCFTA and advance regional integration and described the outcomes of the summit as unprecedented in the midst of COVID-19.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa was on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post COVID-19 Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities.

The Executive Secretary of the Tijjaniya Muslim Movement who participated in the summit on behalf of the movement revealed that presentations at the summit would serve as working documents for the movement to develop a road map for the Muslim youth to take advantage of AfCFTA.

Alhaji Osman therefore called on Ghanaians, irrespective of their ethnic and political affiliations, to co-exist peacefully; “the movement would like to use this opportunity to encourage peace actors and stakeholders to continue to work towards attaining total human security in Ghana and the sub-region as that is the only way AfCFTA can be beneficial to our people”.

Alhaji Osman said AfCFTA gives Ghanaians and the African youth hope into the future and courage to continue the promotion of peace-building, tolerance, understanding, respect for one another, and interfaith harmony for the benefit of all especially youth summit.

“We must collectively assist and collaborate with government, community leaders, and other non-state authorities to find jobs or equip the youth with skills to be able to contribute their quota to the development of Ghana.

“Without meaningful employment for the youth in any country, total human security is almost impossible,” he said.

The Tijjaniya Muslim Movement also commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for championing the summit which now serves as progressive holistic youth development and opportunity for the African youth to participate in the governance architecture of their respective countries.

Ghana, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), hosted the 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit, which provided a platform for all partners involved in youth development to synergize around policies, and programmes.

The YouthConnekt Africa Summit is an annual platform that connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, and public, private and development sector institutions to engage, discuss, design, and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at a continental level.

In addition, every year the summit creates a platform for a larger number of young people from all over the continent to learn and engage in YouthConnekt Africa’s youth development program.