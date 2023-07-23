Tijjaniya Muslims advocate for global peace

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) has reiterated the need for global peace as the Muslim fraternity begins the New Islamic Year, starting, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

“We wish to take this opportunity to remind Muslims around the world to remember that Islam instructs Muslims to adhere to Islamic teachings of peace and security, justice, equality, and tolerance, love and compassion, unity, generosity, and humanity.

“On the 75th anniversary of the Deceleration of Human Rights,” Islam calls for and places priority on the right of human life to live with respect, dignity, and peace everywhere around the world. Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, TMMG Executive Secretary, stated this in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.

Alhaji Osman, who is also an Eminent Member of the National Peace Council of Ghana, backed the call for peace with quotations from the Quran: “Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption done in the land, it is as if he had slain mankind entirely.

“And whoever saves one, it is as if he had saved mankind entirely. Do not take a human life made sacred by Allah except with legal rights.”

He also pointed out that men are commanded to protect the earth, avoid corrupt practices, walk uprightly, and serve God faithfully.

“By this, we urge and entreat all to show gratitude to the Almighty Allah by embracing and adopting peacebuilding, tolerance, loving, and

compassionate towards one another and being kind and generous to those in need.

“We pray to Allah to grant us peace and harmony, sustainable means of living, and a long life with good health. God bless our homeland, Ghana, and make her great and strong,” the movement stated.