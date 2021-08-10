Tijjaniya Muslims Movement marks Islamic New Year

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana marks the Islamic New Year – August 10th (Arabic: Ra’s as-Sanah al-Hijriyah), also called the Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year, which is the day on which the year count is incremented.

The first day of the Islamic year is observed by most Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram. All religious duties, such as prayer, fasting in the month of Ramadan, and pilgrimage, and the dates of significant events, such as celebration of holy nights and festivals, are calculated according to the Islamic calendar.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary of Tijjianiya Muslim Movement in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday, called on Muslims in the country to be steadfast in prayer and faith as they joined the global Islamic Community to mark the New Year.

“The years; 1441 and 1442 have witnessed one of the deadliest illnesses and viruses in the history of Mankind,” the statement stated.

Therefore, it called on Muslims across the country to re-dedicate themselves to prayer; “we are praying to the Almighty Allah, the Lord of the Universe to forgive us our sins and help us change our lives to the course most pleasing to Him”.

The Tijjianiya statement said, prayer was one of the pillars of Islam; “It is the belief of every Muslim and faithful person that the course of our lives and its destiny is in the Hands of the Almighty Allah although we play significant roles in changing our destination with the Will of Allah”.

The statement advised Ghanaian Muslims in particular and the world at large to hold on to their fundamental compulsory daily prayers together with the additional and supplementary prayers (AWRAD and WAZEEFA).

It further called on them to commit to praying daily in order to attain the pleasure of Allah and His forgiveness, and said, “these are our only means of survival and maintaining our peace with the Almighty Allah.

“The Holy Quran stipulates the source of dignity for mankind and says in chapter 17:70 that we have honoured the Children of Adam, and carried them on land and sea, and provided them with good things, and greatly favored them over many of those we created,” it noted.

Meanwhile the President of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement, Zaeem Sheikh Imam Abdul Wadudi Harun, has also appealed to the adherents of the Tijjaniya Sufi Order around the World, to give special attention to education, entrepreneurship and work.

He also tasked them to be dutiful to parents and Sufi coaches, tolerance and respect to rights and dignity, as they mark Islamic New Year and await Allah’s blessings.